Stanley to NBA dunk contest; Mad Ants out of playoff contention

The Mad Ants were eliminated from playoff contention with their 109-93 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday at Orlando, Florida, so their regular season will end following the games Thursday against Canton and Friday vs. Greensboro.

But Cassius Stanley will continue to get a lot of attention in G League and NBA circles.

The Mad Ants/Indiana Pacers guard will compete in the NBA’s dunk contest, it was announced Tuesday, becoming the first player on a two-way contract to compete in NBA All-Star competitions. The dunk contest will be at halftime of the 8 p.m. NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Atlanta and will include the New York Knicks’ Obi Toppin, who is a rookie, and Portland Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons.

“I’m super excited, very thankful to get the invitation. I’m very grateful,” Stanley said late Tuesday. “It’s a tough task to focus on both (that and the G League season), but I’m trying to coordinate what I will do on Sunday and still be locked in here. Obviously, this job comes first; I’m worried about these next two games first.”

Stanley will be the 10th Pacers player to compete in the dunk contest. Fred Jones won in 2004 and Glenn Robinson in 2017, the season before he rejoined the Mad Ants.

Stanley thrilled with Duke in 2019-20 – executing a number of highlight-reel dunks – and was drafted by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers in the second round of last year’s draft. He recorded a vertical leap of 44 inches in the Draft Combine, tied for the third-highest mark since 2000. Stanley has seen limited action in eight NBA games, averaging 1.1 points and 2.9 minutes.

Stanley came into Tuesday’s game averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over nine games in the G League bubble, though he’d been hampered by a foot injury, and then he totaled 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting against the Stars (4-9), who were led by former Indiana University player Yogi Ferrell’s 29 points.

Fort Wayne (5-8) was paced by Oshae Brissett’s 23 points (video highlights above) and Devin Robinson’s 18 points with 16 rebounds. Jalen Lecque added 14 points, but the Mad Ants had a season-high 24 turnovers, nine more than the Stars.

“I didn’t think we came out ready to play,” Fort Wayne coach Tom Hankins said. “Unlike the rest of the games, we didn’t fight tonight and I don’t know what the reason was. A lot of times, we get off to slow starts but we came together and played together. Tonight, we didn’t do that.”

Salt Lake City scored 38 points off turnovers and Fort Wayne had 13.

“I think everybody was just trying to do too much. We were forcing things,” Hankins said. “We talked at halftime about trying to hit a single instead of everybody trying to hit home runs. And it really didn’t stop much.”

The top eight teams will make the single-elimination postseason. Not including last year, when there wasn’t a postseason because of the pandemic, the Mad Ants have missed the playoffs in 3 of 5 opportunities since the Pacers bought them.

“We just dropped the ball, honestly,” Stanley said. “All together, we didn’t play the way we needed to play and that’s why we had that outcome.”

jcohn@jg.net