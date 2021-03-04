Brissett shines, grit shown, but Mad Ants fall

The Mad Ants lost the penultimate game of their truncated G League season, falling 99-94 to the Canton Charge today at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.

But two reminders were provided by this Mad Ants team: Win or lose, they fight to the end; and Oshae Brissett should be heavily on the radar of NBA scouts.

“He’s a guy that you’ll see in an NBA uniform sometime soon,” Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said of Brissett, a forward, who played 19 games last season with the Toronto Raptors.

Brissett totaled 21 points -- he made 8 of 19 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range -- and added 16 rebounds, after he’d come into Thursday averaging 18.4 points and 9.3 rebounds.

The Mad Ants won’t be among the eight teams in the single-elimination playoffs, and their 15-game single-site season concludes at 11 a.m. Friday against Greensboro, after which Brissett will be the most likely Fort Wayne player to get signed by an NBA team. (Brian Bowen II, Cassius Stanley and Jalen Lecque will return to the Indiana Pacers.)

“With me, I just like to play and if anything happens, it’s in God’s hands for real,” Brissett said. “I can only control what I can control on the court. Whatever happens after that, happens.”

Josh Gray had 23 points and seven assists for the Mad Ants, who had been eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday and therefore rested Naz Mitrou-Long and Devin Robinson to, instead, give playing time to some lesser-seen players such as Rayshaun Hammonds (eight points, seven rebounds) and Anthony Lawrence II (two points).

Amidah Brimah had eight points and 13 rebounds for Fort Wayne (5-9), which has lost three in a row. Canton (5-9) was paced by Brodric Thomas’ 28 points and Levi Randolph’s 21.

Despite outshooting the Mad Ants 42% to 36%, the Charge trailed 94-93 after Brissett’s 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining in the game. Sheldon Mac answered with a reverse layup and the Charge never trailed again.

“I thought defensively, we played a little bit better today,” Hankins said. “I thought we fought in that fourth quarter, we fought pretty hard. We shot 36% for the entire game, so to still at the end have a chance to win it and close it out, it showed we defended and we fought pretty hard.”

Even though Brissett and Gray will probably sit out Friday to allow other players to get some exposure, Brissett is confident the Mad Ants’ grit of today will continue.

“We kept on fighting.” Brissett said. “That’s what we’ve talked about: We’re always going to fight till the end. We haven’t always found ways to pull it out like we should have, but I thought it was good all-around team effort.”

