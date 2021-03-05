Mitrou-Long's triple-double leads Mad Ants to season-ending win

The enthusiasm of the Mad Ants was evident at the end of their 111-107 victory Friday over the Greensboro Swarm at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Part of it was love for Naz Mitrou-Long, one of the beloved leaders of the team, who totaled 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. At times this season, Mitrou-Long had taken a back seat to Indiana Pacers guards Cassius Stanley and Jalen Lecque, so his teammates were pleased to see the statistical reward.

But there was also much pleasure in finishing the truncated, single-site G League season with a victory after a bunch of heartbreaking outcomes, including losses in their previous three games.

“This was a great experience. You know, everybody's in the same boat, which is the bubble,” said Stanley, who will participate in the NBA dunk contest during halftime of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta. “Obviously, we're not too happy with didn’t make the playoffs, but we wanted to close it out this way and we were all excited that Naz got the triple-double. It was just a lot of fun and there was a lot of just relief that we ended it on a high note.”

The Mad Ants (6-9), who rested Oshae Brissett, Josh Gray and Lecque to give others an opportunity to shine Friday in front of NBA scouts, got 22 points and 10 rebounds from Devin Robinson.

“I definitely think everybody enjoyed this experience,” said Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins, who will rejoin the Pacers now as a player development coach. “(The G League) does such a good job with the whole setup and we got great weather.

"What these guys loved is we’re not practicing (almost) ever, so we get to play games every other day or have five games in seven days, so what a great atmosphere for them. And then the timeframe is perfect; just these last three days people were getting a little tired of being here. So it’s just been a great experience for all.”

Eight teams will play in a single-elimination playoff. Not including last season, when no playoffs were held because of the pandemic, the Mad Ants have missed the postseason in three of five opportunities since the Pacers bought them following back-to-back trips to the G League finals and a championship in 2014.

“It's been fun (in Orlando),” Hankins said. “If you love basketball, especially professional basketball, it’s a great environment. It’s just basketball 24 hours a day. You’ve either just got through playing a game or you’re getting ready for the next opponent. So you’re watching a lot of video and trying to strategize, trying to figure out rotations. And then the beauty of it is you’re doing it in 75-or 80-degree weather every day.”

Brian Bowen II had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists Friday. Daxter Miles Jr. added 14 points.

For Greensboro (4-10), Nick Richards had 21 points and nine rebounds and Kobi Simmons had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

“It was the best way you could close out an up-and-down 15 games,” Stanley said. “Not making the playoffs, this was the best way to cap it off. No one wants to walk out of here missing the playoffs and losing their last game.”

jcohn@jg.net