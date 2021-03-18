Mad Ants' Brissett 3rd for Most Improved Player

The Mad Ants' Oshae Brissett, who averaged 18.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 12 games, placed third for the G League's Most Improved Player award. Rio Grande Valley's Anthony Lamb won the award, selected by league head coaches and general managers. Lamb, who played his first six games with Canton, averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 12 games. Oklahoma City's Moses Brown was runner-up.

