Longtime Mad Ants broadcaster brutalized in carjacking

Longtime Mad Ants TV broadcaster Bill Hazen was brutalized in a carjacking Saturday in Maywood, Illinois, according to the Daily Herald.

Hazen, a former Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls broadcaster, was driving for Lyft when he was pulled from his car by two departing passengers, choked and beaten, according to the newspaper.

“I kept yelling, 'Please don't do this! Please don't do this!' But it didn't matter," said Hazen, who hoped to get back to work this soon, perhaps even this weekend.

Hazen last called games for the Mad Ants in 2019-2020. John Nolan took over the broadcasts remotely this season, as the Mad Ants played in the Orlando, Florida, bubble.

