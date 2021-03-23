Brissett named All-G League

The Mad Ants’ Oshae Brissett was named to the G League’s all-league second team. He averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 12 games. On the first team were Oklahoma City’s Moses Brown, Lakeland’s Mamadi Diakite, Westchester’s Jared Harper, Rio Grande Valley’s Kevin Porter Jr., and Delaware’s Paul Reed. Former Mad Ants player Alize Johnson made the second team and Jarrod Uthoff the third team.