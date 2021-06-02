Champs aim to get into TBT again; Hicks on roster

The Fort Wayne Champs have applied to get into The Basketball Tournament, the annual single-elimination tournament in which they’ve played five times before. The team today made one player from its roster public – former Mad Ants star Stephan Hicks – and plans to reveal more in the coming days.

"I love competing in TBT and representing Fort Wayne. I think this could be our year to make some noise,” Hicks said in a news release.

Hicks played for the Mad Ants from 2015 to 2020. He was briefly with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers but didn’t get in any regular-season games. He previously played for the Champs in 2017 and 2018.

Despite the Champs’ success in TBT, including reaching the semifinals in 2015 when they were known as Ants Alumni, and reaching the Super 16 in 2018, they were left out of the smaller, 24-team field last year during the pandemic. The Champs were still alternates, and may have ultimately been needed once the event began, but too many positive COVID-19 tests prevented that.

Hicks played for Armored Athlete in last year’s TBT.

This year’s TBT will have 64 teams vying for a $1-million winner-take-all prize. The Champs, managed by local player agent Garrett Martz, have applied to play in the Peoria, Illinois, region, for games beginning July 24. The final eight TBT teams will play for the championship at Dayton, Ohio, July 31-Aug. 3.

TBT games will be on ESPN networks. The field will be announced June 21.

Last year’s TBT was won by the Golden Eagles, a Marquette alumni team.

Other Fort Wayne ties this year include applications from Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni team managed by Fort Wayne’s Ryan Kay, and Eberlein Drive, managed by Fort Wayne-native Matt Mitchell, and there’s likely to be players with local connections.

