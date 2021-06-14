Gansey to coach Champs in TBT

Former Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey will coach the Fort Wayne Champs in the winner-take-all, single-elimination The Basketball Tournament. This year’s TBT will have 64 teams vying for a $1-million winner-take-all prize. The Champs, managed by local player agent Garrett Martz, have applied to play in the Peoria, Illinois, region, for games beginning July 24. The final eight TBT teams will play for the championship at Dayton, Ohio, July 31-Aug. 3. TBT games will be on ESPN networks. The field will be announced June 21.

