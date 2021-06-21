Lots of local flavor in this year's TBT

The Fort Wayne Champs have, again, been accepted into the winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament, drawing an eighth seed out of the 16 teams in the West Virginia region.

The Champs, whose roster includes former Mad Ants players Stephan Hicks, Ramon Harris and Bruno Caboclo, is managed by Fort Wayne-based player agent Garrett Martz and will be coached by former Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey.

The Champs will face eighth-seeded Primetime Players in their Round of 64 opener, 7 p.m. July 18 at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

This year’s TBT features a $1-million prize and the field was announced Monday. The final eight teams will play for the championship at Dayton, Ohio, July 31-Aug. 3.

TBT games will be on ESPN networks.

The Champs have a 9-5 all-time record in TBT. Despite their success, including reaching the semifinals in 2015 when they were known as Ants Alumni, and reaching the Super 16 in 2018, they were left out of the smaller, 24-team field last year during the pandemic. The Champs were still alternates, and may have ultimately been needed once the event began, but too many positive COVID-19 tests prevented that.

There are several Fort Wayne ties in TBT, including Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni team managed by Fort Wayne’s Ryan Kay. That team is the eighth seed in the Columbus, Ohio, region and will face Ballinteers 7 p.m. July 23

Men of Mackey, which competed in TBT for the first time last year and went 1-1, has a lineup that includes A.J. Hammons, Isaac Haas and Robbie Hummel. Kyle Mangas, a native of Warsaw who played last season for Indiana Wesleyan, is also on the lineup with former IPFW player Frank Gaines.

Eberlein Drive is managed by another native of Fort Wayne, Matt Mitchell, and is the top seed in the Wichita, Kansas, region and will open against NG Saints at 5 p.m. July 17. Eberlein Drive, with an 8-5 all-time record, has Devin Robinson, who played last season for the Mad Ants.

The other No. 1 seeds are Carmen’s Crew, a team of Ohio State alumni that includes former Champs player Julian Mavunga, Sideline Cancer and defending-champion Golden Eagles, a Marquette alumni team that includes former Mad Ants player Jamil Wilson.

Among other players with local ties are former PFW player Dylan Carl, who is with WoCo Showtime, a Wofford alumni team, and former Mad Ants player C.J. Fair, who is with Boeheim’s Army, a Syracuse alumni team.

