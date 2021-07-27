Gansey to coach G League's Skyhawks

Former Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey has an agreement in place to coach the College Park Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, a source confirmed to The Journal Gazette. A formal announcement hasn’t yet been made.

Gansey was the Mad Ants’ head coach from 2015 to 2020. He had a 123-120 regular-season record, and a 1-3 playoff mark, not including 35 games as an interim coach for Fort Wayne in 2011-12.

Gansey, 35, was an assistant coach on the Mad Ants’ 2014 championship team.

His contract was not renewed by the Indiana Pacers in 2020 and Fort Wayne was coached by Tom Hankins in the truncated 2021 season in Orlando, Florida.

Coaching in College Park, Georgia, will reunite Gansey with Hawks’ coach Nate McMillan, who was the Pacers’ coach when Gansey was with Fort Wayne.

Gansey coached the Fort Wayne Champs this month in The Basketball Tournament; the Champs lost in the second round.

