Report: Mad Ants to play only 15 games in Fort Wayne

The Mad Ants will play only 15 games in Fort Wayne this season, according to a report from Fieldhouse Files with Scott Agness, who is normally very on top of the goings on with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

Agness reported that a formal announcement from the Pacers, who own and operate the Mad Ants, will come today.

The Mad Ants would play their remaining nine games in Indianapolis, presumably at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, with another game at the G League Showcase.

Last season, the Mad Ants played a truncated, 15-game season in Orlando, Florida.

For Agness' full story: fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/mad-ants-to-play-nine-in-indy

