    Friday, August 13, 2021 9:30 pm

    Season ticket holders to get refunds

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Mad Ants fans who already paid for season tickets will be refunded for the nine games now not at the Coliseum. Season-ticket holders will get free tickets to the games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and tickets to the Pacers game if one follows. Also, they’ll get a complimentary ticket to another Pacers game and a 20% discount off Mad Ants/Pacers merchandise.

