Monday, September 20, 2021 5:50 pm
Bowen signs with Timberwolves
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Brian Bowen II, a former Mad Ants and Indiana Pacers player, has signed with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves. Bowen, 22, played with the Timberwolves’ Summer League team this year, averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in five games. He saw action in 12 Pacers games and played 44 games with the Mad Ants over the last two seasons, averaging 14.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
