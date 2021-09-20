The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, September 20, 2021 5:50 pm

    Bowen signs with Timberwolves

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Brian Bowen II, a former Mad Ants and Indiana Pacers player, has signed with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves. Bowen, 22, played with the Timberwolves’ Summer League team this year, averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in five games. He saw action in 12 Pacers games and played 44 games with the Mad Ants over the last two seasons, averaging 14.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

    jcohn@jg.net

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story