Mad Ants acquire Anderson, former NBA player

The Mad Ants have acquired the rights to Justin Anderson from the Long Island Nets in exchange for the rights to Josh Gray.

Anderson, 27, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward, has played 226 NBA games with Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Brooklyn, averaging 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 13.1 minutes. He last played in the NBA in 2019-20 for Brooklyn, averaging 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds over 10.7 minutes per game.

In 38 G League games, he’s averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 35 minutes for Raptors 905, Long Island and Texas. He played collegiately at Virginia and was a first-round draft pick of the Mavericks in 2015.

Gray, 28, a guard, played 14 games last season with the Mad Ants, averaging 13 points, 5.9 assists, 4 rebounds and 28.9 minutes per game.

The Mad Ants’ season opens Nov. 6 against Windy City at Memorial Coliseum, where they will play only 15 of their 24 home games this season. Nine “home games” will played in Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

