Mad Ants acquire 6-foot-7 Domingo

On the eve of Saturday's G League draft, the Mad Ants acquired the rights to Stephen Domingo from the Lakeland Magic along with a second-round pick (46th overall), in exchange for Anthony Lawrence and Fort Wayne's second-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Domingo, a Nigerian-American born in San Francisco, California, is a 6-foot-7 forward that last played with Lakeland during the 2019-20 season and averaged 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over 11 games. He played in the 2021 Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Mad Ants now have four picks in today's draft: The No. 3 pick overall, two in the second round and one in the third.

They open the season Nov. 6 at Memorial Coliseum against the Windy City Bulls.