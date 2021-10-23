Mad Ants add 4 through draft

The Mad Ants, who open training camp Monday in Indianapolis, added four players to their roster through Saturday’s G League Draft.

Fort Wayne’s first-round pick (third overall) was shooting guard Gabe York, who played last season in the Israeli Premier League and averaged 9.2 points, and who won the G League’s Sportsmanship Award in 2019 with Lakeland.

The Mad Ants also added guard Ian DuBose, guard Jordan Allen and forward Will Vorhees.

DuBose played last season as a graduate student at Wake Forest, averaging 10.9 points, after three seasons at Houston Baptist. Allen finished his career at Lynn College, a Division II school, in 2019-20 averaging 18.4 points per game. Vorhees had been playing in Mexico this season and averaging 5.4 points; he played in college for Notre Dame (Ohio).

The first overall pick in the G League draft was Shamorie Ponds to Delaware, followed by Tyler Hagedorn to College Park, which is coached by former Fort Wayne coach Steve Gansey.

The Mad Ants open their season Nov. 6 at Memorial Coliseum against Windy City.

