North Side grad on Mad Ants' roster

Former North Side basketball player TreVion Crews, who was a First Team NAIA All-American last season at Bethel, is on the Mad Ants’ training camp roster announced Sunday. The 16 players also include Daxter Miles Jr., who has played for Fort Wayne in the past. The Mad Ants will open training camp Monday in Indianapolis with guards Gabe York, Duane Washington Jr., Terry Taylor, Keifer Sykes, Miles, DeJon Jarreau, Nate Hinton, Crews, Devonte Bandoo and Jordan Allen, forwards Justin Anderson, Bennie Boatright, Stephen Domingo and Ian DuBose, and centers Jabari Craig and Derek Culver. Washington and Jarreau are on two-way contracts with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

The Mad Ants open their 15th anniversary season Nov. 6 at Memorial Coliseum against the Windy City Bulls.

