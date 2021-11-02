Ants waive North Side grad Crews, 3 others

The Mad Ants waived former North Side player TreVion Crews, who was a First Team NAIA All-American last season at Bethel, along with Jordan Allen, Devonte Bandoo and Derek Culver.

This brings the roster to 10 players, not including those on two-way contracts with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers (Duane Washington Jr. and DeJon Jarreau), and no more cuts are expected before Saturday’s season opener at Memorial Coliseum against the Windy City Bulls.

As of 3:30 p.m., tickets still were not on sale for the game. On Monday, the Mad Ants said there was a “programming issue” preventing those tickets being uploaded to Ticketmaster.

