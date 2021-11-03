The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, November 03, 2021 2:20 pm

    Mad Ants tickets finally on sale

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The Mad Ants’ single-game tickets for their 15th season went on sale Wednesday morning, in advance of Saturday’s season opener at Memorial Coliseum against the Windy City Bulls.

    The posting of tickets had been delayed by what the team called a “programming issue.” Multiple sources contacted The Journal Gazette to stress the delay was not the fault of the Coliseum or Ticketmaster.

    jcohn@jg.net

