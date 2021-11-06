Mad Ants basketball returns with a victory

Public address announcer Jim Shovlin was bellowing, “Mad Ants, bas-ket-ball,” at timely junctures. The Mad Ants dancers and drummers were out in full force.

It had been 608 days, but professional basketball was back at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night, as an announced crowd of 1,176 witnessed a 127-119 victory over the Windy City Bulls.

The Mad Ants’ Terry Taylor hit a baseline jumper and teammate Keifer Sykes followed with a layup for a 123-117 lead with 51 seconds remaining, finally putting out of reach a back-and-forth game.

There was only one familiar Fort Wayne player, Daxter Miles Jr., and two players on Indiana Pacers contracts, Duane Washington Jr. and DeJon Jarreau, and the revelation was Taylor. The 6-foot-5 rookie forward from Austin Peay was 11 of 16 for 25 points with 17 rebounds and five assists.

Washington had 22 points. So did Nate Hinton. Sykes had 21.

It was the Mad Ants’ first game at the Coliseum since March 2020, a season that was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic days. Last season was played entirely in Orlando, Florida, and the Mad Ants were 6-9 and missed the playoff tournament.

This season, the Mad Ants will spend the first 12 games trying to qualify for the new Showcase Cup tournament in Las Vegas. A more typical regular season will begin in late December, though only 15 of the so-called 24 home games of 2021-22 will be played at the Coliseum, with the other nine at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Taylor made all five of his shots in the first quarter, including one from 3-point range, as the Mad Ants built a 33-30 lead.

Momentum shifted back and forth during the second quarter, but Taylor remained hot. His putback with 5:13 remaining in the quarter, off his first miss of the game, cut the Bulls’ lead to 54-49. By halftime, Taylor was 7 of 9 for 15 points, though the Mad Ants trailed 59-53.

Then Fort Wayne started rolling; a Justin Anderson 3-pointer with 7:49 remaining in the third quarter gave it a 70-62 lead. And the Mad Ants seemed to take command with a Hinton 3-pointer for an 83-70 lead with 4:36 left in the quarter, set up by Taylor blocking and stealing a Scottie Lindsey shot, then bringing the ball up the court and feeding Hinton in the corner.

Despite the 30-11 run to open the quarter, the Mad Ants fell hard and trailed 88-87 going into the fourth, thanks to a Devon Dotson jump shot.

Windy City’s Bryce Alford made a big shot, a 3-pointer, for a 95-92 lead with 10:00 remaining in the game. The Mad Ants rallied; Hinton’s 3-pointer from the corner put Fort Wayne up 105-102 with 6:28 left, but soon the Bulls had the lead again.

