Taylor shines, as Mad Ants win 15th opener

It had been 608 days, but professional basketball was back at Memorial Coliseum tonight, as an announced crowd of 1,176 witnessed a 127-119 victory over the Windy City Bulls in the opening game for both G League teams.

The only familiar Fort Wayne player was Daxter Miles Jr., who didn’t get in the game. Two players on Indiana Pacers contracts, Duane Washington Jr. and DeJon Jarreau, were in the lineup for Fort Waynes 15th season opener.

The revelation was Terry Taylor, a 6-foot-5 rookie forward out of Austin Peay, who made 11 of 16 shots for 25 points with 17 rebounds and five assists.

Taylor’s baseline jumper for a 121-117 lead with 58 seconds remaining cemented what had been a back-and-forth game with 15 lead changes and both teams squandering double-digit advantages. (Video highlights of Taylor are above.)

“I thought we played well,” Taylor said. “It’s our first time playing together, so we didn’t have that much time to play against another opponent or learn each other’s strengths and weaknesses and what we each can do. I thought we played really well in spite of that.

"Down the stretch, we really grinded out the win and really played as one, talked and communicated with each other, and that’s what really put us over the top.”

Fort Wayne (1-0) got 22 points apiece from Washington, Keifer Sykes and Nate Hinton, each of whom made four shots from 3-point range. The Mad Ants converted 19 of 39 attempts from 3-point land, two short of their single-game record for successful 3s.

Long-range shooting is sure to be a part of the future game plan for the Mad Ants, who play host to the Bulls (0-1) again at 5 p.m. today.

“Rick Carlisle loves to shoot 3s,” Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said of the coach of the parent Pacers. “It’s just part of the NBA and the way the professional game is going. Really, it’s the gravity that Stephen Curry has had on the game over the last few years. I’m amazed at how well guys can shoot, how they can make the tough shots and the tough 3s, the contested 3s and the deep 3s.”

It was the Mad Ants’ first game at the Coliseum since March 2020, a season that was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season was played entirely in Orlando, Florida, and the Mad Ants were 6-9 and missed the playoff tournament.

The Mad Ants will spend the first 12 games of this season trying to qualify for the new Showcase Cup tournament in Las Vegas. A more typical regular season will begin, with 0-0 records, in late December, though only 15 of the Mad Ants’ so-called 24 home games of 2021-22 will be played at the Coliseum, with the other nine at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“We showed some toughness and some resilience and some fight,” Hankins said, though his team allowed 22 points and 13 rebounds to Daniel Oturu, plus 21 points and 10 rebounds to Marko Simonovic. “It was so humbling to watch and be a part of. We were outmatched size-wise, just got beat up on the glass and around the rim for easy baskets, but we continued to compete and make shots.”

Bennie Boatwright had 13 points, and Jarreau added 12, for the Mad Ants.

“They had 15 offensive rebounds, so I think if we can hold them to just one shot (per possession), we’ll be better off,” Taylor said. “We’ll enjoy the win tonight, but we’ve got to get back it (today).”

