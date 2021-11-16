Washington wows as Mad Ants dominate Charge

It was another solid game for guard Duane Washington Jr. – he had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists today – as the Mad Ants walloped the Cleveland Charge 115-96 in front of a crowd of 235 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“I’m excited to just keep putting everything I’ve learned toward my game,” said Washington, a rookie out of Ohio State who is on a two-way contract with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. “One of the biggest things is just slowing down. Things are starting to happen for me and slow down a little bit; the game is getting a little bit easier. It’s going to get harder (again), but it’s also going to slow down more and more and more. For me, it’s just making the right read and where guys are going to be.”

He’s averaging 20 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists for the Mad Ants (2-1), who got 20 points apiece from Justin Anderson and Keifer Sykes.

Terry Taylor totaled 19 points and 15 rebounds. Bennie Boatwright had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

“This was our third game and we wanted to come out with great poise, great energy,” said Washington, whose Mad Ants led 65-36 after an Anderson tip-in just before halftime in the first of nine games they’ll play this season in Indianapolis, where they’ll face the Charge again noon Wednesday.

Cleveland (2-3) was paced by Kyle Guy’s 23 points and 7 rebounds, as it was out-rebounded 65-42. It trailed by as many as 46 points, as Fort Wayne tied a franchise record with 48 defensive rebounds.

“We were moving the ball well and the ball was going in. It kind of gets contagious once that happens,” Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said. “We ended up having (30) assists and it was fun to watch.”

The Pacers’ Isaiah Jackson, who was assigned to the Mad Ants on Sunday, didn’t play but the rookie coming off a knee injury could be in the lineup Wednesday.

