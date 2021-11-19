Mad Ants fall despite Washington's 27 points

Duane Washington Jr. made 10 of 32 shots for 27 points, but his Mad Ants lost their first game of the season played outside of Indiana – 111-108 to the Wisconsin Herd at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Friday night.

Terry Taylor had 23 points and 19 rebounds for the Mad Ants (4-1). Bennie Boatwright added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Wisconsin (4-0) was paced by Wenyen Gabriel’s 19 points and Rayjon Tucker’s 18.

The Mad Ants’ Justin Anderson, who had 12 points and seven rebounds, was named to the 12-player Team USA roster as it tries to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Anderson came into Friday averaging 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

He leaves the Mad Ants to train at the University of Houston and participate in the first competition window, to be played in Chihuahua, Mexico. Team USA will face Cuba on Nov. 28 and Mexico on Nov. 29, before he returns to the Mad Ants.

Former NBA head coach Jim Boylen is coaching USA. Former Mad Ants Brian Bowen II, Josh Gray and Orlando Johnson are part of the team, too.

