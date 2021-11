The Indiana Pacers recalled Isaiah Jackson, Duane Washington Jr. and DeJon Jarreau from the Mad Ants. Jackson, on a one-way Pacers contract, averaged 12 points in three Mad Ants games. Washington, on a two-way, averaged 21.2 points in six games. Jarreau, also on a two-way, averaged 7.5 points in six games.

