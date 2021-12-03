Friday, December 03, 2021 10:20 pm
Anderson shines as Mad Ants win at Sioux Falls
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Justin Anderson was back in the Mad Ants’ lineup and, yeah, he made a difference as they snapped out of a two-game skid.
Anderson scored 26 points with nine rebounds Friday night, as the Mad Ants defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 125-112 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Anderson had missed the Mad Ants’ previous game – a 114-102 road loss to the Wisconsin Herd on Nov. 21 – because he was with the U.S national team as it tries to qualify for the FIBA World Cup.
He made 8 of 12 shots in the first of back-to-back games there.
Terry Taylor had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Mad Ants (4-3), who got 22 points from DeJon Jarreau.
Sioux Falls (1-6) was paced by Brandon Knight’s 32 points on 11-of-21 shooting. Dru Smith added 26.
