Anderson shines as Mad Ants win at Sioux Falls

Justin Anderson was back in the Mad Ants’ lineup and, yeah, he made a difference as they snapped out of a two-game skid.

Anderson scored 26 points with nine rebounds Friday night, as the Mad Ants defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 125-112 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Anderson had missed the Mad Ants’ previous game – a 114-102 road loss to the Wisconsin Herd on Nov. 21 – because he was with the U.S national team as it tries to qualify for the FIBA World Cup.

He made 8 of 12 shots in the first of back-to-back games there.

Terry Taylor had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Mad Ants (4-3), who got 22 points from DeJon Jarreau.

Sioux Falls (1-6) was paced by Brandon Knight’s 32 points on 11-of-21 shooting. Dru Smith added 26.

jcohn@jg.net