Boatwright big in Mad Ants' victory

Bennie Boatwright scored 25 points – he made 9 of 18 shots – and added eight rebounds Saturday night as the Mad Ants defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 107-96 in front of 2,108 fans at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Mad Ants (4-3) won there 125-112 on Friday night.

Terry Taylor had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Fort Wayne, which shot 41% from the field. Gabe York added 15 points for the Mad Ants, who next play this Friday and Saturday at Memorial Coliseum against Iowa.

Sioux Falls (1-7), which shot 43%, was paced by Brandon Knight’s 26 points and Micah Potter’s 20 points with 21 rebounds. The Skyforce led 53-50 in rebounds.

