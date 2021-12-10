York, Taylor big in Mad Ants' victory

Gabe York scored 29 points and Terry Taylor had 28, as the Mad Ants defeated the Iowa Wolves 105-103 on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum.

York made 10 of 19 shots, including a pivotal 3-pointer with 2:04 remaining, to give the Mad Ants a 97-92 lead in front of an announced crowd of 1,570.

York was 7 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Taylor, who made 12 of 19 shots, had a team-best 13 rebounds.

Keifer Sykes added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Mad Ants (6-3), who got 12 points and eight rebounds from Bennie Boatwright.

Iowa (4-6) was paced by Chris Silva’s 32 points – he made 13 of 14 shots – and 18 rebounds. Former Mad Ants player Brian Bowen II had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Taylor was 6 of 7 for 13 points as Mad Ants took a 33-22 first-quarter lead. Then Iowa went on an 11-0 run before Boatwright cut off the bleeding with a 3-pointer and 6:32 remaining in the second quarter.

York began hitting key shots and his long 3-pointer with 4 seconds left in the half put the Mad Ants up 58-48, at which point Taylor had 20 points and York 16.

