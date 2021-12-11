Boatwright big again, but Mad Ants' 3-game win streak ends

Bennie Boatwright totaled 22 points and 12 rebounds, but his Mad Ants had their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 110-105 loss to the Iowa Wolves in front of an announced crowd of 1,805 at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

Boatwright made 8 of 16 shots, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, a night after the Mad Ants defeated the Wolves 105-103 at the Coliseum.

Duane Washington Jr., sent back from the NBA’s Indiana Pacers for the game, had 21 points for the Mad Ants (6-4). Isaiah Jackson, who also came from the Pacers, totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Gabe York added 20 points.

Iowa (5-5) was paced by Chris Silva’s 24 points – he made 6 of 13 shots – and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Miller had 23 points.

Brian Bowen II, a former Fort Wayne player, had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Wolves. Vincent Edwards, a former Purdue player, had eight points.

Iowa shot 47% from the field. The Mad Ants, who led by as many as nine points, shot 38%.

There were 15 lead changes in the game.

