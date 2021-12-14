Bitadze big in return to Mad Ants, who defeat Gold

Goga Bitadze, playing his first game for the Mad Ants since March 1, 2020, totaled 19 points, seven rebounds and three shot blocks as Fort Wayne defeated the Grand Rapids Gold 139-122 tonight.

Bitadze, a first-round pick in 2019, was assigned to the Mad Ants by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers earlier in the day. He’s now played seven G League games in his career.

He made 8 of 11 shots tonight in front of an announced crowd of 1,282 at DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where the teams play again Wednesday.

Keifer Sykes had 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Mad Ants (7-4), who reached their season high for scoring and have won four of their last five games.

Terry Taylor added 20 points and 12 rebounds. Duane Washington Jr., who was raised in Grand Rapids, added 19 points for the Mad Ants.

Grand Rapids (5-5) was paced by Matt Ryan’s 24 points and 23 from Lance Stephenson, a former Pacers player.

