Bitadze: 38 points, 14 rebounds in Mad Ants' victory

Goga Bitadze, the Indiana Pacers center on assignment with the Mad Ants, carved up the Grand Rapids Gold on Wednesday.

In the Mad Ants 131-127 victory, he made 13 of 19 shots, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, totaling 38 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists.

Grand Rapids Isaiah Thomas, meanwhile, made 16 of 30 shots, including 6 of 15 from beyond the arc, for 43 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

An announced crowd of, 4,123 was on hand at the DeltaPlex Arena, where the Mad Ants had won 139-122 on Tuesday, when Bitadze had 19 points and seven rebounds in his first G League game since March 1, 2020.

The Mad Ants (8-4), who got 27 points from Gabe York and 26 from Keifer Sykes on Wednesday, are next off to the annual Winter Showcase in Las Vegas. They will likely be among the eight teams that qualify, based on record, for the Showcase Cup Tournament there. If not theyll play two games against non-qualifying teams.

After the Winter Showcase, the Mad Ants record reverts to 0-0 for a 36-game regular season that begins Dec. 27 against the College Park Skyhawks  and former Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey  at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Pacers signed the Mad Ants Terry Taylor to a two-way contract earlier Wednesday, after hed averaged 19.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.2 shot blocks in the first 11 games of the Mad Ants season. The Pacers waived DeJon Jarreau, who had averaged 9.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 10 Mad Ants games while on a two-way contract with the Pacers.

For Grand Rapids (5-6), Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 25 points.

