Mad Ants qualify for Showcase Cup tournament

The Mad Ants qualified for the Showcase Cup tournament, part of the G League’s Winter Showcase in Las Vegas, and will open that single-elimination event 5 p.m. Sunday against the Delaware Blue Coats. Base on record, the Mad Ants (8-4) are the eighth and final seed in the tournament. Delaware (11-1) is the top seed. The Mad Ants will play again, win or lose, on Tuesday. Should they make the final, it would be 5 p.m. Wednesday. After the Winter Showcase, all teams’ records revert to 0-0 for a 36-game regular season.

jcohn@jg.net