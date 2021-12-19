Mad Ants lose in Showcase Cup tournament

Duane Washington Jr. had 22 points. Terry Taylor had 21 points and 13 rebounds. But the Mad Ants lost 126-101 to the Delaware Blue Coats at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Sunday.

It was a first-round game in the Showcase Cup Tournament; the Mad Ants were the eighth and final seed, based on record, and the Blue Coats are the top seed.

Fort Wayne (8-5) will play another game at the Winter Showcase, 6 p.m. Tuesday against the Wisconsin Herd.

Delaware (12-1), which can capture the Showcase Cup with two more victories, was paced by Paul Reed’s 23 points and 19 rebounds. Jarron Cumberland added 20 points and Charlie Brown Jr. 19.

For the Mad Ants, Nate Hinton had 18 points, while Bennie Boatwright, Gabe York and Keifer Sykes had 12 apiece.

