G League's top team cruises past Mad Ants in 2nd half

Justin Anderson had 40 points and 12 rebounds, but the Mad Ants lost 132-120 to the league-leading Motor City Cruise on Thursday night in Detroit.

The Mad Ants, who squandered a 15-point lead, got 25 points from Gabe York. Nate Hinton added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Fort Wayne finished the game with only five players because Stephen Domingo was lost to a first-half injury, Anderson was ejected for a flagrant foul in the waning seconds, and Jordan Bell was tossed for arguing that decision in front of 179 fans at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

The Mad Ants (7-10) led 67-55 at halftime, paced by York’s 18 points and Anderson’s 17, but the Cruise came out energized in the second half and took control with an extended 54-25 run. That included a 19-2 surge to open the fourth quarter, putting Motor City (13-4) up 109-92, though the Mad Ants got within four at 121-117 on a pair of Hinton free throws.

The Cruise’s Deividas Sirvydis answered with a 3-pointer and he finished with 25 points, including 7-of-14 shooting from 3-point range. Cheick Diallo added 22 points and 14 rebounds. Cassius Stanley, a former Mad Ants player, had 14 points.

The Mad Ants are off for the NBA All-Star Break until Wednesday, when they face the Cleveland Charge in Cleveland, Ohio. Bell will now join the US National Team for its World Cup qualification games.

