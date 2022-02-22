Mad Ants make roster moves

The Mad Ants acquired Pedro Bradshaw and Alex Robinson from the available player pool while forwards Bennie Boatwright and Stephen Domingo both have season-ending injuries.

Bradshaw is a rookie guard out of Bellarmine and was first team All-ASUN Conference in 2021. He was the 10th pick of the 2nd round of the G League draft in October by Salt Lake City. He has played for the Stars, Sioux Falls Skyforce and Iowa Wolves during the 2021-2022 season, appearing in 14 games total this season.

Robinson is a third-year pro out of TCU who last played for the Wisconsin Herd. He played for multiple teams in the NBA G League in the 2019-2020 season before spending last season with BC Vienna is Austria. He returned to the NBA G League for the 2021-2022 season with Salt Lake City before being acquired by the Herd in December. He tallied 6 points and 8 rebounds against Fort Wayne on Feb. 6.

Boatwright averaged 14.4 points and 7.9 rebounds this season, including Showcase Cup games. During the regular season, Boatwright was averaging 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds through two games.

Domingo appeared in 30 games for the Mad Ants across the regular season and Showcase Cup. He averaged 2.8 points and 3.9 reboundsin the regular season.