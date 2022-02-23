Mad Ants defeat league-worst Charge

Justin Anderson scored 31 points to lead the Mad Ants to a 133-110 victory over the league-worst Cleveland Charge, in front of an announced crowd of 1,111 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, tonight.

Gabe York added 26 points for the Mad Ants (8-10), who got three double-doubles in the game: Walt Lemon Jr. had 23 points and 10 assists; Nate Hinton had 17 points and 13 rebounds; and Will Vorhees had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Anderson converted 12 of 23 shots. York made 6 of 10 attempts from 3-point range, in the Mad Ants’ first game since a 132-120 loss to the Motor City Cruise on Thursday.

Cleveland (2-13) was paced by Tacko Fall, who had 27 points on 12-of-14 shooting. Justin James added 22 points as the Charge lost its fifth straight game.

