Mad Ants fall to Blue Coats

Justin Anderson scored 28 points, making 11 of 23 shots, but his Mad Ants lost 130-108 to the Delaware Blue Coats in front of 793 fans at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday night.

Charles Bassey led Delaware (11-5) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Myles Powell added 21 points.

Fort Wayne (8-11) got 18 points and 13 rebounds from Kavell Bigby-Williams, 16 points from Gabe York, and 14 points from Walt Lemon Jr.

