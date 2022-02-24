The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, February 24, 2022 9:20 pm

Mad Ants fall to Blue Coats

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Justin Anderson scored 28 points, making 11 of 23 shots, but his Mad Ants lost 130-108 to the Delaware Blue Coats in front of 793 fans at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday night.

Charles Bassey led Delaware (11-5) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Myles Powell added 21 points.

Fort Wayne (8-11) got 18 points and 13 rebounds from Kavell Bigby-Williams, 16 points from Gabe York, and 14 points from Walt Lemon Jr.

jcohn@jg.net

