Mad Ants can't solve Magic

Justin Anderson made 10 of 16 shots and totaled 38 points for the Mad Ants, who lost Sunday 122-111 to the Lakeland Magic in Lakeland, Florida.

Anderson was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and had eight rebounds with four assists for the Mad Ants (8-12). Gabe York added 21 points and Kavell Bigby-Williams had 17 points and 10 rebounds at RP Funding Center.

Lakeland (5-12) was paced by Ignas Brazdeikis’ 33 points. Jeff Dowtin had 21.

The Mad Ants play host to the Magic on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.

