Sunday, February 27, 2022 7:20 pm
Mad Ants can't solve Magic
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Justin Anderson made 10 of 16 shots and totaled 38 points for the Mad Ants, who lost Sunday 122-111 to the Lakeland Magic in Lakeland, Florida.
Anderson was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and had eight rebounds with four assists for the Mad Ants (8-12). Gabe York added 21 points and Kavell Bigby-Williams had 17 points and 10 rebounds at RP Funding Center.
Lakeland (5-12) was paced by Ignas Brazdeikis’ 33 points. Jeff Dowtin had 21.
The Mad Ants play host to the Magic on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.
jcohn@jg.net
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story