Hinton scored 36 in Mad Ants' loss to Magic

Nate Hinton scored 36 points on 14-of-21 shooting, but his Mad Ants lost 137-130 to the Lakeland Magic at Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

Justin Anderson had 30 points for the Mad Ants (8-13). Gabe York had 27.

And Jordan Bell added 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in his return from the US National Team’s World Cup qualifying games. It was his second triple-double of the season and the 13th in the Mad Ants' 15-season history.

Lakeland (6-13) was paced by Aleem Ford’s 33 points and Devin Cannady’s 32 in front of an announced crowd of 2,773.

The Mad Ants were down 73-50 at halftime, at which point Lakeland’s Ford had 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

Ford finished 11 of 17 from the field, including 9-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Mad Ants play host to the Windy City Bulls at 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Coliseum.

