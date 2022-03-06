Mad Ants hit 19 3-pointers in win over Windy City

The Mad Ants hit 19 3-pointers to beat Windy City 116-108 at the Coliseum on Sunday, ending the Bulls' four-game win streak.

Gabe York, who hit five of those 3-pointers, led the Mad Ants (9-13) with 35 points, and Andrew Rowsey hit 6-of-8 from behind the arc to finish with 18.

Fort Wayne hit seven treys in the first quarter, building a 12-point lead, although Windy City (11-12) rallied in the second quarter and trailed 57-56 at halftime. The Mad Ants pulled away again in the third quarter to lead by as much as 22 points, but the Bulls once again came back to tie the game at 103-all with about three minutes to play.

A bucket by Nate Hinton at 2:18 gave the Mad Ants a 107-105 lead they would not relinquish, and a Justin Anderson 3-pointer and free throws by Walt Lemon Jr. provided some insurance for Fort Wayne.