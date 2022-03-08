Anderson's 46, including key free throws, lead Mad Ants to double-OT win

Justin Anderson scored 46 points, hitting key free throws to force overtime and double overtime Tuesday, as the Mad Ants defeated the Windy City Bulls 131-127 in front of an announced crowd of 828 at Memorial Coliseum.

Anderson's point output was the third highest in Mad Ants history.

Gabe York had 30 points, including the drive on Bryce Alford that put the Mad Ants up for good at 124-122. That play was followed by a Nate Hinton steal that set up Anderson for a basket. Hinton had 25 points and five steals for the Mad Ants (10-13), who won back-to-back games with the Bulls.

"We just kept fighting and kept fighting and kept fighting," Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said. "We turned them over 32 times. We just kept getting in there, reaching in, swarming defensively, and getting deflections and knocking the ball out. I think that was the biggest thing. And we continued to do it in overtime."

Windy City (11-13) was paced by Devon Dotson’s 28 points. Daniel Oturu added 19.

The Mad Ants led by as many as 22 points during regulation time, then trailed by seven, before Anderson made a pair of free throws with 5.7 seconds left to force overtime.

Anderson was 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

The Bulls scored the first two baskets of extra time – Kerwin Roach at the end of a fastbreak and Tyler Cook on a hook shot – for a 122-118 lead. Anderson then drained a 3-pointer with 23.9 seconds left. The Mad Ants forced a turnover after the ensuing in-bound pass, as the Bulls committed an 8-second violation, and Anderson was fouled driving for the winner with 1.7 seconds remaining. He made 1 of 2 free throws to set up double overtime.

