Mad Ants win 3rd straight, led by Anderson's 36 points

It was another sterling game for the G League’s leading scorer, Justin Anderson, who totaled 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting as the Mad Ants defeated the Greensboro Swarm 126-113 on Thursday night in front of 950 fans at Greensboro, North Carolina.

Anderson entered the night averaging 27.3 points, just ahead of Salt Lake City’s Carsen Edwards, a former Purdue player with 26.2 points per game. Anderson added eight rebounds and eight assists as the Mad Ants (11-13) won their third straight game.

Walt Lemon Jr. added 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds; Nate Hinton had 19 points and seven rebounds; and Jordan Bell totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds for Fort Wayne, which plays 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum against the Cleveland Charge.

Greensboro (6-17), which has lost 10 straight games, was paced by Jalen Crutcher’s 29 points and Kai Jones’ 22.

The Mad Ants are three games back of the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 10 games remaining.

