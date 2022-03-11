Mad Ants sign former University of Indianapolis player

The Mad Ants signed Darius Adams and released Alex Robinson. Adams was an all-conference selection at Indianapolis, where he played from 2009 to 2011. He has played in Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Ukraine, France, Germany, Spain and China, and he played 17 G League games this season with Birmingham – averaging 1.7 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Robinson appeared in three games with the Mad Ants.

jcohn@jg.net