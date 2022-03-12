Mad Ants win 4th straight, in span of 7 days

The Mad Ants won their fourth straight game – all in the span of seven days – defeating the Cleveland Charge 110-99 in front of an announced crowd of 3,085 at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

Justin Anderson, the G League’s leading scorer, led Fort Wayne with 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Darius Adams, in his first game with the team after being signed Friday, had 15 points.

Jordan Bell added a double-double with 10 points and a game-best 15 rebounds, along with six assists, for the Mad Ants (12-13, .480 winning percentage).

Cleveland (4-18, .182), which has lost nine of its last 11 games, was paced by Justin James’ 22 points and Malik Newman’s 21 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists. The Charge is 0-11 on the road, the Mad Ants 5-6 in home games at the Coliseum and Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Mad Ants next play Thursday in Mississauga, Ontario, against Raptors 905.

With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Mad Ants are trying to catch up to the Grand Rapids Gold (15-10, .600) for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

