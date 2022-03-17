Anderson called up, Mad Ants fall to Raptors

The Mad Ants were missing their best player – Justin Anderson – and that helped scuttle their four-game winning streak.

Kevon Harris had 25 points to lead Eastern Conference-leading Raptors 905 to a 131-106 victory over the Mad Ants in Mississauga, Ontario, where the Raptors’ Reggie Perry added 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Darius Adams had 23 points and six rebounds in his second game for the Mad Ants (12-14), who earlier in the day lost Anderson to a 10-day contract with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

It was the third time this season that Anderson, who led the G League in scoring with 27.8 points per game, was called up, having previous contracts with the Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Mad Ants have had three other players called to the NBA this season – Keifer Sykes, Terry Taylor and Nate Hinton, all with the Pacers.

Jordan Bell and Gabe York added 16 points apiece Thursday for the Mad Ants, who got 15 points and eight rebounds from Hinton against the Raptors (20-7).

