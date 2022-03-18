Mad Ants sign Baxter

The Mad Ants signed Troy Baxter Jr., who had played this season for Windy City, Wisconsin and Grand Rapids, averaging 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 12.1 minutes over 13 games this season. He played in college for Morgan State from 2019-2021 and was First Team All-Conference and made the All-Defensive Team. Baxter takes the place of Justin Anderson, who was signed Thursday by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

