The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, March 18, 2022 5:10 pm

Mad Ants sign Baxter

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

The Mad Ants signed Troy Baxter Jr., who had played this season for Windy City, Wisconsin and Grand Rapids, averaging 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 12.1 minutes over 13 games this season. He played in college for Morgan State from 2019-2021 and was First Team All-Conference and made the All-Defensive Team. Baxter takes the place of Justin Anderson, who was signed Thursday by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

jcohn@jg.net

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  