Adams, York lead Mad Ants to OT victory

Darius Adams and Gabe York had 28 points apiece as the Mad Ants defeated the Long Island Nets 116-108 in overtime Sunday.

An Andrew Rowsey 3-pointer put the Mad Ants up for good, at 109-108, in front of an announced crowd of 3,511 at Memorial Coliseum.

Adams made 11 of 21 shots with seven assists and six rebounds. York was 7 of 20, including 4 of 14 from 3-point range, for the Mad Ants (13-14).

Rowsey, Nate Hinton and Jordan Bell had 13 points each for the Mad Ants, Bell contributing 12 rebounds and five assists.

Long Island (16-12) was paced by 36 points from Jordan Crawford, a former Fort Wayne player, who was 13 of 24, including 8 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Day’Ron Sharpe had 22 points and 19 rebounds, including a layup with 1.9 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.