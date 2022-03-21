York scores 20, leads Mad Ants to another victory over Nets

Gabe York had 20 points to lead the Mad Ants to a 100-80 victory Monday over the Long Island Nets, in front of an announced crowd of 1,287 at Memorial Coliseum.

York made 7 of 15 shots, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, as the Mad Ants swept the two-game set with the Nets.

Nate Hinton added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Darius Adams, Walt Lemon Jr. and Kavell Bigby-Williams had 12 points apiece for Fort Wayne (14-14), which won 116-108 in overtime Sunday.

Day’Ron Sharpe led the Nets (16-13) with 19 points and eight rebounds Monday. Brandon Rachal had 12 points, as the Nets lost a fifth straight game but remained in the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Mad Ants are 1.5 games back with six games left in the regular season.

