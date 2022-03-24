Bradshaw's 3-pointer finishes crucial Mad Ants victory

Pedro Bradshaw went from ejected from the game to hero of the game.

Bradshaw’s 3-pointer from the corner with 5.1 seconds left at Memorial Coliseum, after Darius Adams’ dish from the paint, capped a crucial 115-113 Mad Ants victory over the Motor City Cruise in front of an announced crowd of 1,194 today.

“We’re just emphasizing continuing to play together every game,” said Bradshaw, whose Mad Ants (15-14, .517 winning percentage) have won seven of their last eight to claw their way back into playoff contention.

“We obviously lost (G League-leading scorer) Justin Anderson (to the Indiana Pacers on March 17), so that’s a big hurt, but us sticking together and playing together has had to be a team effort even more so. Us just continuing to stick together, and play for each other, that’s the biggest thing.”

Bradshaw had apparently fouled out of the game with 54 seconds remaining, when he swatted away a Derrick Walton Jr. shot, but a challenge by Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins resulted in the call being overturned and made into a shot block with no foul.

“I knew I had a clean block, so I had to make sure we got that challenged,” said Bradshaw, who had seven points. “Then, just going down, (Adams) made a play and kicked it out to me, just showing how much he trusts me, and I just knocked it down. We shoot that shot every day, before and after practice, so my teammates having faith in me is the biggest thing.”

Adams led the Mad Ants with 33 points, upping his scoring average with the Mad Ants to 22.2 over five games since being signed March 11.

“He’s extremely, extremely experienced,” Hankins said of Adams, 32, a former University of Indianapolis player who starred overseas in places like Spain and China, where he led the league in scoring. “But the best thing about him is he’s a humble guy and he’s a great teammate and excellent leader. He can close games, he’s just an experienced closer.”

Nate Hinton had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Mad Ants, who got another fine game from Jordan Bell with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists. Gabe York added 15 points and Andrew Rowsey had 14.

Motor City (19-9, .679) was paced by Saben Lee’s 29 points and eight rebounds. Deividas Sirvydis had 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Mad Ants have five remaining games in their 15th regular season, including two “home” games -- 7 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum against the Cruise and 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis against the Capital City Go-Go.

The Mad Ants have used a whopping 23 players this season, losing stars such as Anderson, Terry Taylor, Keifer Sykes and Isaiah Jackson to the NBA; Bennie Boatwright and Stephen Domingo to season-ending injuries; and others, such as Stephen Hicks, to more-lucrative contracts with teams overseas.

Somehow, the Mad Ants have managed to remain in contention for the postseason. The top six teams in the Eastern Conference will qualify, based on winning percentage, and Long Island (16-13, .552) is in the final spot.

“We’ve got the standings up on a board in the locker room, so they know what’s at stake,” Hankins said. “And they’re hungry and want to get to the playoffs.

"Like a lot of G League teams, we had a run where we had only eight available players and roster changes and all that stuff. We feel like we’ve had a really good core group the entire time, but the ins and outs of the G League has kind of cost us a few games. But (the players) know what’s going on, they’re hungry and they talk about (the playoffs) amongst themselves all the time.”

The Mad Ants got off to a solid start and took a 31-25 lead on a Rowsey 3-pointer early in the second quarter, but that set off a 14-3 run, culminating with a ShawnDre Jones 3-pointer, for the Cruise.

The Mad Ants were resilient and a took a 60-55 lead on a York 3-pointer from the corner, thanks to a Hinton dish, though Motor City’s Sirvydis hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the lead to 60-58 at halftime.

Adams had 14 points for Fort Wayne in the first half and Luka Garza paced Motor City with 12 points, on the way to his final totals of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The teams traded runs in the third quarter and York’s 3 pointer with 1:38 left put Fort Wayne up 84-80. Back-to-back Rowsey 3-pointers put the Mad Ants ahead 98-88 with 8:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Cruise took a 113-109 lead on a 3-point play by Sirvydis with 1:25 left.

“We’re definitely paying attention to the standings, obviously, because (the playoffs are) something we’re trying to get to,” Bradshaw said. “That’s a goal of ours, but we try to take it one day at a time and one game at a time, and just control what we can control -- and that’s the game at hand.”

