Controversial ending caps Mad Ants' loss

The Mad Ants’ Darius Adams intercepted a pass at his own baseline, went the length of the court and hoisted a shot as he and the Motor City Cruise's Luka Garza fell to the Memorial Coliseum floor.

No foul was called on Garza – despite the Mad Ants’ protests – and the Cruise escaped with a 113-111 victory in front of an announced crowd of 3,083 on Friday night.

It was only Fort Wayne’s second loss in its nine games. It was led by Adams’ 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting, Gabe York’s 27 points and Jordan Bell’s 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Walt Lemon Jr. added 16 points and six assists for the Mad Ants (15-15).

Motor City (20-9) was paced by Garza’s 21 points, on 8-of-14 shooting, and 10 rebounds. Derrick Walton Jr. added 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, a day after the Cruise lost 115-113 at the Coliseum.

The Cruise had a 69-57 halftime lead, paced by Garza’s 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Adams led Fort Wayne with 16 points in the half.

The Mad Ants opened the second half with a 21-7 run to take a 78-76 lead on a York layup. They fell behind 110-103 on a 3-pointer by Cassius Stanley, a former Mad Ants player, but they couldn’t quite tie it up again.

jcohn@jg.net