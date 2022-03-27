Mad Ants lose to Celtics on late 3-pointer

Nate Hinton scored 35 points, but his Mad Ants lost 110-107 to the Maine Celtics on Sunday in Portland, Maine.

Chris Clemons’ 3-pointer with less than one second remaining was the difference. Fort Wayne’s Darius Adams missed an attempt to tie it at the buzzer.

Hinton converted 11 of 16 shots – he was 4 of 5 from 3-point range – and had nine rebounds. Jordan Bell added 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Mad Ants, in front of an announced crowd of 2,417 at the Portland Expo Building.

On the heels of winning 7 of 8 games to get back into playoff contention, the Mad Ants have dropped back-to-back games. The College Park Skyhawks (16-13, .552 winning percentage) are in the Eastern Conference’s sixth and final playoff spot. The Mad Ants 15-16, .484) are in ninth place, have only three games left in the regular season and now seem unlikely to make the postseason because they’d have to have a top-six winning percentage when the season is over.

The Mad Ants, who have split their home games between Memorial Coliseum and Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, play their final home game of the season 1 p.m. Wednesday against the Capital City Go-Go in Indianapolis.

Gabe York had 17 points Sunday for the Mad Ants, shooting only 2 of 12 from 3-point range, and Adams added 16 points. Walt Lemon Jr. had another 12 with six rebounds and four assists.

Maine (14-15) was paced by Clemons’ 22 points and Juwan Morgan’s 20. Matt Ryan had 17 points and Denzel Valentine added 15.

Ryan gave the Celtics a 97-89 lead with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter, when he hit a 3-point shot, but Hinton answered with a layup. The Mad Ants tied it at 107 on an Adams drive.

